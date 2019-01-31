MUN passes no-confidence vote in acting president 

WINDHOEK – The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) national executive committee (NEC) overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in its acting president Desley Somseb for alleged poor decision-making and dividing the union.

“The National Executive Committee resolved that Comrade Desley Somseb revert back to his position as vice-president as elected by the congress during October 2015 and being replaced Allen Kalumbu the Regional Executive Chairperson for the Southern Region,” reads an internal memo seen by New Era on Monday.

The NEC meeting according to the memo took place at the union headquarters in Windhoek on Friday.

Somseb the union vice-president has been acting in that position since the demise of Raimo Hausiku late last year.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Somseb told New Era that he has not been formally notified about the new development but he is well aware of the plot that he said started last year to get rid of him. Furthermore, the meeting also took the decision to appoint the union vice-treasurer Saara Kandapo in the capacity of national acting treasurer with the powers of signatory rights to all MUN accounts.



