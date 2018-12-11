Murder accused wants bail

WINDHOEK – A man who was pin-pointed out by his co-accused for having murdered Alex Maluli Mushe on April, 2017 wants to be released on bail.

Kleopas Malima (24) was arrested alongside Kenibirth Ashipala (25), Nande Malima (23), and Robert Shikongo (25) on a charge of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the course of justice regarding the death of Mushe last April. Malima is the only suspect currently in police custody after his co-accused were released on bail of N$10 000 each in September. He appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate Court last week, alongside his co-accused.

During Kleopas’ bail hearing, co-accused Nande testified that he saw his elder brother, Kleopas, stabbing the deceased. Nande further testified that he and Shikongo were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question.

In addition, he does not recall seeing co-accused Shikongo at the crime scene that night. According to court documents, Kleopas admitted guilt to the offense during his first appearance in court. The documents further state that Kleopas admitted that he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

The prosecution is alleging that last April, the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife. The prosecution is claiming that the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances derive from the fact that the group was in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing. Having forced Mushe into submission, the group stole his bag and ran off.

The court postponed the matter for tomorrow for a date for the formal bail application hearing and prosecutor general’s decision. Kleopas was remanded in custody, and bail of his co-accused was extended.

2018-12-11 10:21:02 22 days ago