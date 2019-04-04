N$500 000 worth of meat burns to ashes

SWAKOPMUND - Meat and meat products worth around N$500 000 were reduced to ashes yesterday just before lunchtime when a refrigerated truck broke out in flames about 30 kilometres on the way to Swakopmund. Crime coordinator for Nampol Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu during his crime briefing said the driver was expected to deliver the meat in Walvis Bay, however he lost control over the truck about 30 km from Swakopmund after passing Arandis, due to a tyre burst. “The trailer’s right wheel allegedly burst and the driver lost a bit of control over the truck, resulting in the truck leaving the road. However , he managed to get it back on the road and brought it to a standstill on the road,” Iikuyu explained. He said the driver got out of the truck to assess the damage, only to find the trailer already burning. According to Iikuyu the driver managed to hook off the truck from the trailer and drove it to safety away from the burning trailer. He said the white Scania truck with a cooler truck trailer belongs to Dikwils Transport Company from Mariental. It had 95 half sheep carcasses, 135 full sheep carcasses and 105 baconers/afval. The truck driver escaped unharmed though he was shaken.

