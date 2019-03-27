National youth week  goes to Kunene 

WINDHOEK-Reaching out to all local youths, the National Youth Council (NYC) of Namibia announced that the annual National Youth Week (NYW) celebration this year will be in Kamanjab in the Kunene Region.

The celebrations are on April 23-27 themed, Youth against Wildlife Crime.

The activities for youth week this year will be geared towards supporting government efforts in combating the poaching of Namibia’s wildlife. They include, presentations on illegal trafficking of wildlife, poaching (for pots and for commercial purposes), human wildlife conflict, conservancies and its potential for income generation for the youth. Participants will build two kraals in the conservancies and will mend the fence destroyed by elephants in the park.

A committee comprising of members from the NYC and Ministry of Environment and Tourism, met recently under the chair of the Executive Director of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET), Theophilus Nghitila, to map the way forward. MET is an important stakeholder in this year’s celebrations. The National Youth Day and Week is a joint responsibility of the three government institutions entrusted with youth matters, Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service, NYC and National Youth Service.

2019-03-27 09:19:10 5 days ago