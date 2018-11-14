NBSL awards top performing schools

WINDHOEK – Top performing schools plying their trade in the ever-growing Namibia Basketball Schools League (NBSL), which is held under the auspices of the Namibia Basketball Federation (NFBF), were recently awarded for their hard work and exploits on the courts.

The awards ceremony was held at the Deutsche Hohere Privatschule in Windhoek on Saturday, which saw various top performers in the primary school and secondary school categories being awarded for their exceptional performances.

The awards were the first of its kind and organisers promised to make it an annual event where top performers in the various primary school and secondary school categories are rewarded for their tireless efforts and dedication.

The national U/16 team coach Manuel Carballo was also recognized for his immense contribution to the development of basketball. The sponsors, officials, volunteers and participating schools were also recognized. The sponsors are OTB, Fresh FM, DBB and NNOC.

