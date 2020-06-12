New NEPC board announced

Information minister Peya Mushelenga yesterday announced the appointment of John Sifani as the board chairperson of New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC). Sifani brings with him expertise in the area of strategic business management.

Sifani take over from Esau Mbako who led the NEPC board since December 2016.

Mushelenga also announced that Government Institutions Pension Fund executive Edwin Tjiramba and chartered accountant Johannes Sheya, Helena Amutenya (legal expert) and Selma Ambunda (HR expert) to the NEPC

board effective 1 June 2020 until May 2023.

The five were appointed following a Cabinet endorsement recently. Meanwhile, the information minister also announced yesterday the appointment of Linus Chata as the new CEO of the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa). Chata has been appointed for a period of five years. Furthermore, the minister announced the appointment of the new Southern Times newspaper board.

Emma Haiyambo heads the new board. Other members are Eva Shifotoka, Surihe Gaomas, Luciano Kambala and Jacob Nyambe.

The five will serve for a period of two years. Two additional members Emma Leonard and Elifas Tangi Kamati were also appointed to the Nampa board effective 1 June until 28 November 2020.





2020-06-12 10:44:04 | 21 hours ago