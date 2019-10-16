NFA NC’s mandate extended to March 2020 …elective congress no later than February

WINDHOEK – For the umpteenth time, world football governing body Fifa yesterday extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) for the Namibia Football Association (NFA) to March 2020, saying the extension was important to “provide complete certainty” ahead of the next NFA elective congress.

In its letter to the chairperson of the NC Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, Fifa said at its 14 October meeting, the Bureau of the Council decided that in order to provide complete certainty, the mandate of the NC will be extended until 15 March 2020 and according to the Fifa letter, the extension will also clarify that decisions of the NC – which is acting as an electoral committee in the context of the elective NFA Congress - will be final and binding.

“The Bureau of the Council recalls that, on 15 May 2019, it decided to add to the mandate of the

NFA Normalisation Committee to include the provision of assistance to the NFA members in fulfilling their statutory obligations, as well as to extend the mandate until October 2019. However, the Bureau of the Council took note that this task has been complicated by logistical difficulties in organising and attending meetings across Namibia in order to ensure that all NFA members are in good standing, and by conflictual relationship between NFA and the Namibia Premier League. On the occasion of Fifa representative’s visit to Windhoek in October 2019, roadmap was agreed with the NFA NC, which foresees the full implementation of the Normalisation Committee‘s mandate and includes holding an elective NFA Congress in February 2020, at the latest. In addition, the initial decision taken by the Bureau of the Council on January 2019 stipulated that the NFA NC would act as an electoral committee at the upcoming elective NFA Congress,” further reads the Fifa letter, signed off by Fifa Deputy Secretary General for Administration Alasdair Bell.



2019-10-16 07:40:16 43 minutes ago