NHE’s new housing project to yield 335 houses Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has launched a new housing development project across the country that will see it construct 335 houses. According to a statement by NHE, this latest project is part of ongoing efforts to empower Namibians through the provision of affordable and quality housing whilst continuing to fulfil its mandate.

The houses will be constructed through NHE’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) construction model, known as Request for Funding Proposal (RFP). Through this model, NHE partners with private investors on a turnkey basis. This model requires NHE to partner with private financiers who construct houses using their own capital and are only paid after the sale of the constructed houses.

The current PPP project is scheduled to commence in July 2020 and NHE will deliver a total of 335 houses in seven towns across the country. Towns identified for this project are Outapi, (82 houses), Omuthiya (50 houses), Keetmanshoop (77 houses), Karibib and Omaruru (76 houses), Ongwediva (10 houses) and Okakarara (40 houses).

This RFP phase 2 flagship project is estimated to the value of N$124 million. Under this arrangement, NHE avails land for construction and the final products are sold to customers on the NHE’s waiting list.

NHE spokesperson Eric Libongani noted in the statement that during the RFP phase 1, NHE constructed 422 houses in towns across the country, namely Rundu (122), Omuthiya (50) and Oshakati (200) respectively.

“The houses were constructed and built under the 2018-2019 financial year. RFP phase 1 represents an investment of N$167 million. To date, all contractors and private financiers have been fully paid as per the contracts. NHE commits to forging ahead in ensuring the provision of housing across the country for the Namibian nation and that it remains a top priority,” read the statement.

2020-06-15 09:33:35 | 15 hours ago