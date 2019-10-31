Nkurenkuru hosts investment conference

RUNDU - People in Nkurenkuru are excited about the investment conference which kicks off today in the Kavango West town.

“The atmosphere in Nkurenkuru is good, people are ready to welcome the event and we are set for the event, we got attendance confirmations, preparations are at an advanced stage, the venue is being set up,” said one of the conference key organisers, Egidius Nambara.

“DBN is our partner in this event, Nored is also sponsoring us to name but few,” Nambara said.

The investment conference will be held from today at the International University of Management (IUM) Nkurenkuru campus hall while the fundraising gala dinner and launch of the Regional Development Trust Fund will be later in the evening.

The regional fund is a brainchild of the governor of Kavango West region Sirrka Ausiku and is aimed at assisting the needy, the fund will also look into taking care of tertiary fees of students from the region who are hardworking but their parents are unable to pay for them.

The trust fund can aid them looking at certain requirements that will be set up.

“Like I said the other day, the focus is on engaging our local business people with investors, we want the region to make use of the available natural resources with the support of investors that can help finance projects and more,” said Ausiku.

The office of the governor of Kavango West region in collaboration with the Kavango West regional council and the Nkurenkuru town council will host the region’s first investment conference.

The conference will bring together high level policymakers, agencies and funding institutions to discuss ways to accelerate the economic development of the region through investments.

The event will provide a platform to showcase development and investment opportunities in a region with vast potential and enormous natural resources.

Potential investors will have the opportunity to hear what the region has to offer in the different sectors of the economy.

