Nored avails cash to underperforming schools

OMUTHIYA - Northern Regions Electricity Distributor (Nored) on Friday handed over a cheque of N$40 000 to the Oshikoto education directorate to help schools in the region that are not performing well.

Of the amount, N$15 000 was allocated to Omuthiya Gwiipundi Secondary School, which ranks bottom among the top 20 listed poor performing schools in the region.

As per the record contained in the region’s 2018 exam results overview report, the school recorded a 20.69 percent pass rate in the 2018 Grade 10 Junior Secondary School (JSC).

The school has a reputation of poor performance, attributed partially to high teenage pregnancy, lack of hostels, learners living in unconducive dwellings such as rented shacks, which are often far from the school.

“This undertaking is part of our corporate social responsibility intervention, committing N$320 000 annually which is N$40 000 per region where Nored operates. This amount covers trophies and cash prizes for three JSC top performing learners per subject and one teacher per outsanding subject in English, Mathematics and Physical science,” said Nored’s manager for stakeholders management and electrifications, Toivo Shoovaleka.

He said this at Uukule Secondary School, where the directorate held its award ceremony and the launch of its 2019 academic year.

Shoovaleka said as an organisation, they are aware of the many shortcomings and needs at various schools. In some instances he said such challenges significantly contribute to the poor performance of some schools.

“It is for this reason that Nored has decided to not only recognise and reward high flyers, but also to contribute towards the upliftment of such schools in the areas of operation. To this end, Omuthiya Gwiipundi in Omuthiya Circuit has been identified as such and therefore eligible for the N$15 000 contribution in 2019,” stressed Shoovaleka.

The regional education directorate does the selection of the beneficiaries. Nored is set to announce its bursary awards for 2019 to students studying at higher learning institutions pursuing engineering and finance.

“We therefore appreciate this platform aimed to inspire and motivate this young generation to have an understanding that, through education, we can develop and transform our Namibia into an industrial and prosperous country,” concluded Shoovaleka.

Meanwhile, the school principal, Thomas Uupindi who appreciated the kind gesture, said the school management is set to meet during the course of this week to discuss how funds are to be utilised and what critical areas are to be tackled.

