President Hage Geingob has retreated to his Hadaloha farm in the Otavi district of Otjozondjupa Region. The head of state yesterday posted pictures that included clearing his high-value agricultural land, ploughing as well as planting. He also posted pictures of him praying for rain along with First Lady Monica Geingos, members of his security detail and farmworkers. Photo: Contributed

2020-01-23 08:30:56 | 4 hours ago