NPL indefinitely postpones BoG, AOC meetings … league likely not to start soon

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Premier League (NPL) yesterday communicated to all member clubs that it has indefinitely postponed its Board of Governors (BoG) meeting and the Annual Ordinary Congress (AOC), which were both scheduled for this weekend.

The postponement of the two vital gatherings, the NPL said in yesterday’s letter, was necessitated by the ongoing audit of the league’s financial affairs, which is expected to be finalised on or around September 14.

The letter indicated that a new date for both the BoG and AOC would be communicated to all affiliates in due course. The NPL a few weeks ago indicated their plans to kick off the new 2019/20 season in the second week of September but that now appears unlikely with the postponement of the two important decision-making gatherings.

In a separate interview with Nampa, NPL’s chief executive officer Harald Fülle indicated that a new date will be set and the meetings will definitely take place in September as the audit is expected to be completed by September 14.

“This postponement will also have an effect on the start of the NPL season as the congress is the one that endorses the league’s season,” he explained. He further rubbished suggestions that the postponement was a result of the letter written by several football clubs, led by Tigers, who challenged the date set by the league for the BoG and AOC, saying the manner in which the league set up the two meetings was not in line with the NPL’s constitution.

In early August, Tigers wrote to the NPL accusing the league of being non-compliant with several articles of the NPL constitution, including article 37.3, which says, ‘The chairman shall compile the agenda after receiving points for discussion from members of the BoG’. – Additional info: Nampa



2019-08-30 08:57:43 15 hours ago