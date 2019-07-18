Nudo’s Muinjangue to join parliament in September

WINDHOEK - National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) president Utjiua Muinjangue will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) on the 10th of September when the National Assembly resumes.

This was confirmed by National Assembly Secretary Lydia Kandetu in a letter to the party secretary general Josef Kauandenge, dated 19 June this year.

Kandetu in the letter acknowledged the request by Kauandenge to have Muinjangue sworn in as the party MP during the first week of September.

The National Assembly is currently on recess until the 10th of September.

“We acknowledge receipt of the letter and will proceed as requested at the time mentioned in your letter,” Kandetu said.

New Era understands that Muinjangue, who is a lecturer at the University of Namibia, has already resigned from her teaching post at the country’s largest tertiary institution.

The Nudo new leadership decided in May to recall its former president Asser Mbai and former secretary general Meundju Jahanika as its representatives in the National Assembly.

Muinjangue will be replacing Mbai while Kauandenge was set to replace Jahanika in that house.

However, Kauandenge who is also the party City of Windhoek councillor, told New Era yesterday that they have for now put to hold the replacing of Jahanika from Parliament until further notice.

Mbai, who has been the party president since the death of former president Kuaima Riruako, retired from active politics, while Jahanika was defeated by Kauandenge to the secretary-general’s position at the party congress in March this year.





