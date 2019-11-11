Nujoma calls for peaceful campaigns… ‘it must be a battle of ideas’ Nuusita Ashipala National Omusati

OSHIKUKU - Founding President Sam Nujoma on Saturday urged Namibians to campaign peacefully ahead of the general election this month.

Nujoma, who was addressing a Swapo rally at Oshikuku on Saturday, urged that campaigns should be about a battle of ideas and not about creating enemies.

“Let us all focus on issues and election manifestos. Let the true character of our nation be revealed in the maturity of our debates,” instructed Nujoma.

Nujoma also called on the Swapo Party to unite and speak in one voice to achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Nujoma said Swapo is the only party that can address the challenges the country currently faces.

“The challenges we face are real and will not be met in a short span of time. But we will address them head on because we choose hope over fear, and unity of purpose and action over conflict and discord to reaffirm the enduring spirit of our nation, passed on from generation to generation,” said the founding president.

In the same vein, he appealed to members of the ruling party to constantly train Namibians about its policies and programmes, and to promote unity of purpose and action.

Nujoma said the party is ready to address the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment, and to improve the education system and good governance.

“I have no doubt that the ruling party will succeed in its endeavour – just as we have been successful in building our roads network and the extension of the railway line from Tsumeb to Oshikango, including the expansion of the harbour of Walvisbay, which has become the port of the entire SADC region,” affirmed Nujoma.

Although much has been achieved since independence, Nujoma opines that the provision of services could have been accelerated, while the quality of the services could have been improved.

Despite what has been done, Nujoma noted there are numerous unmarked graves of liberation soldiers who fought between 1960 and 1973, of which 25 are in Omusati region.

Also speaking at the same rally, Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa expressed Swapo has been previously tested but has always emerged victoriously.

“Swapo, under the leadership of Dr Nujoma, has gone through testing times. The boers tried him and tried this great organisation, Swapo. The Shipangas tried him and this great organisation, Swapo. The Muyongos tried him and this great organisation, but they failed. So, all these upcoming independent candidates will all fail. Swapo will remain victorious,” acclaimed Shaningwa.

