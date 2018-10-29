NUST fraud case postponed

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday postponed a case of former University of Science and Technology (NUST) employee accused of fraud and money laundering for N$1.2 million due to incomplete investigations.

Making a second appearance on bail of N$25 000, Dicardo Shadeen Snyders, 32, was informed police investigations into his fraud case have not been completed.

“This is a very complex case with complex investigations. May the matter be remanded for further investigations,” said public prosecutor Marcus Angula.

Snyders faces a count of fraud and a count of disguising unlawful origin of property under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

According to court documents, between 2013 and 2017, Snyders pretended to NUST and or Brian Mouton that he as a creditor was entitled to payments amounting to N$1.2 million. This he did by false pretence knowing well that he was not a creditor to the University and nor was he entitled to the funds.

In relation to count two of disguising unlawful origin of property, the prosecution is alleging that with the funds, Snyders entered into agreements in order to conceal the origin of the funds. Snyders allegedly concealed the origin of the funds hoping to avoid prosecution and or diminish any property acquired directly or indirectly as a result of the commission of the offence.

During court proceedings, Snyders’ bail conditions were amended. Snyders will now report himself to the police only on Mondays and not Mondays and Fridays. As part of his release, Snyders was ordered to hand over his travelling documents to the investigating officer.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley postponed the case for further investigations to February 22, 2019, extending Synders’ bail.

