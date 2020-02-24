NWR lowers its rates by a massive 70% for March Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The year 2020 is a special year for NWR as the company becomes 21 years old just as Namibia celebrates becoming 30 years of age. In this context, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has confirmed an unbelievable independence discount during the month of March 2020 with added incentives. As NWR reaches 21 years of age and Namibia celebrates a massive milestone of turning 30 years old, NWR will be offering clients an opportunity to stay at any of its establishments and only pay 30% of the cost.

Resorts such as Gross Barmen will see a room costing as little as N$330.50 per person sharing with Halali going for as low as N$299.70 per person sharing while an individual can expect to pay N$375 for a chalet at Popa Falls. NWR is thus urging everyone to make use of these once-in-a-lifetime low rates as an opportunity to travel, explore and enjoy the serenity of this extraordinarily beautiful country with unspoilt natural magnificence.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, Acting Managing Director, said that “through this special, we aim to showcase our appreciation to the Namibian public who are an important leg as domestic tourists and who have continuously supported us as a company. Over the years, we have grown significantly and would want every one of them to take time as we celebrate our Independence to explore Namibia through us so as to know their country better”.

“We will also be offering our clients N$30 off on all meals and a further 30% discount on activities. The discount will be running at all our facilities spread across Namibia excluding campsites,” said Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager.

