Omaheke turns to God for intervention

Julia Kamarenga

GOBABIS - Various churches recently gathered at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis to seek the face of God and pray against various social ills affecting the region and the country at large.

Gender-based violence, tribalism and drought stood out as some of the key areas of concern, which sent Omaheke churches to their knees in prayer for the Almighty to intervene.

Omaheke is hard hit by drought, especially in the Aminuis and Otjombinde constituencies, leaving farmers devastated and now just hopeful for good productive rains.

Gender-based violence on the other hand has had its toll, with killings, rape cases as well as domestic violence rife in many homes. All these are blamed mainly on unemployment and the abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Speaking on behalf of the office of the regional governor, the special advisor Pijoo Nganate questioned the role of spiritual and traditional leaders, amidst the tension between tribes and social ills in the region. Nganate further urged the residents to be united and speak with one voice.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn away from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land,” Arch Bishop Katuuo of the Fill the Gap Ministries and the custodian of the prayer day, said, citing the Bible.

Bishop Katuuo further said there are issues and actions that cannot be addressed by government alone because some are caused by evil forces which cannot be arrested by the police but can be dealt with spiritually.

2018-11-21 09:34:07 1 months ago