Omuthiya, Tsumeb re-elect councillors

OMUTHIYA - Omuthiya local authority councillors maintained the status quo at yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony of political office-bearers held at town council chambers.

Katrina Uusiku was re-elected as mayor and is deputised by Hiskiel Nanyeni, while Beata Nashongo retained her position as chairperson of the management committee. Joseph Kakunga and Enos Shipahu were also re-elected as members of the management committee, while Toivo Nghilalulwa and Susan Ukongo remain as ordinary members.

Meanwhile at Tsumeb on Tuesday, Mathews Hangula was re-elected as mayor and deputised by Inge David. Peter Shaanika is chairperson of the management committee, joined by Lineekela Sheetekela and Mathias Sipunga. Veueza Kasisringua of SWAPO and Daniel Venaani from the Popular Democratic Movement are ordinary members. All were re-elected



