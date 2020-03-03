Omuthiya vows to deal with illegal vendors Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

×

OMUTHIYA – The Omuthiya Town Council has vowed to tackle the issue of uncontrolled trading within the town boundary, which has seen a mushrooming of vendors.

At a public meeting, local economic development officer David Israel said the town council will now deal with those trading illegally and at non-designated areas. This was after the community raised a burning concern of foreign traders that have been overnighting, bathing and littering at the Omuthiya open market, arguing that this posses risks of diseases.

Lately, the open market, which is famously known for all traditional products, has been turning into an eyesore, filled with rubble, overcrowdedness and untidiness. Council has struggled for years to take action against illegal vendors, as there was no regulation in place.

“The regulations and town bylaws were gazetted in November and will now be fully implemented. We have already started with community meetings to sensitise them before we can fully effect the law. After this process, we will rope in the police too,” stated Israel.

He said offenders would first be issued with warnings and fined before their products are confiscated. Council will also be compelled to take legal action against the illegal vendors.

The council recently announced a new open market would be constructed at the town. About N$1 million has been budgeted for this. The acting CEO Samuel Nghuulondo bemoaned the lack of cooperation among the residents when it comes to cleaning campaigns, saying the issue of hygiene can be easily harnessed when everyone is involved.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-03-03 07:18:07 | 18 hours ago