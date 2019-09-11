O’Nature Cosmetics takes local brand to next level

WINDHOEK - O’Nature Cosmetics, in conjunction with Versatile Media Agency, reached another milestone when they recently launched their new brand ambassador’s cohort at the Garden Inn. With the market for essential oils thriving all over the world, Namibians are using the country’s raw materials to develop, process and exploit local products, and the same goes for O’Nature Cosmetics.

Launching its new brand ambassadors under its new partnership, O’Nature Cosmetics hopes to distribute its oil products to all salons and aims to have the its products on the shelves of major retailers such as Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and Shoprite around the country.

The obligation of the new brand ambassadors includes demonstrating and explaining the products and method services in order to encourage customers to purchase the products. The brand ambassadors will also provide product samples, coupons, information brochures and other incentives to inspire consumers to buy the product. The ambassadors will be dressed in O’Nature corporate wear and will display sign boards to promote the products.

Up to 15 brand ambassadors that were present during the launch on Saturday received their free Hot Oil Treatment product for promotional purposes. Frieda Lukas, one of the brand ambassadors says she was so excited to be part of this new venture, as she has been searching for a local natural hair company to partner with for a long time.

O’Nature Cosmetics was founded by local businesswoman Maria Immanuel in 2017. The company is also expanding its locally manufactured range of cosmetic products such as African Black Soap and Shampoo, to be released in a few months’ time.

O’Nature Cosmetics initially started with the manufacturing and retailing of its home brand, O’Nature Hot Oil Treatment, for natural hair, now for both hair and body. Hot Oil Treatment is an essential mixture of coconut oil, olive oil, castor oil and almond oil, developed primarily for the treatment of hot oil.

According to Immanuel, with the products she has found that one of the best natural hair care programs is hot oil treatment, which requires a perfect blend of oils, hence she decided to experiment with an all-in-one product, which saves time and money having to mix several oils.

Earlier this year, the Hot Oil Treatment was exhibited at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt. It also won a Gold Award during the Botswana Global Expo last year.

The company has started to export to South Africa and is negotiating exports with countries such as Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The distribution is currently done by Versatile Media Agency.

