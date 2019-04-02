Ondangwa Urban by-election set for June

WINDHOEK - The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has set Saturday June 15 as the date the by-election in Ondangwa Urban Constituency will be held, ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer Theo Mujoro told New Era yesterday.

The vacancy in Ondangwa Urban Constituency occurred following the appointment of the constituency’s councillor Elia Irimari as new governor of Oshana Region by President Hage Geingob. Irimari succeeds former governor Clemens Kashuupulwa who was commissioned as ambassador to Russia in November last year.

Mujoro told New Era that in Section 63 (2) of the Electoral Act, the ECN is compelled to conduct a by-election where a vacancy occurs in a constituency.

“Section 63 further states that the Regional Council Act provides that a by-election must take place not later than 90 days after a vacancy has occurred,” he said, adding that the vacancy occurred on the 18th of March 2019 when Irimari was appointed as governor. Mujoro said the ECN has started with preparations for the conduct of the by-election in Ondangwa Urban.

“The ECN has finalised the booking of venues for the training of registration officers which is scheduled to take place from 5 – 8 April 2019,” he said.

Additionally, he said the institution (ECN) will be sharing its calendar of events with political parties during the coming week and has started with consultations with other O/M/As for logistical support.

Furthermore, he said, in preparation for the by-election, the voter education officials will be conducting additional voter education community meetings to ensure all eligible voters within the community are reached. “They will also employ the aid of visual aids such as posters and pamphlets to raise awareness in the constituency for the by-election,” he said.

He said the supplementary registration of voters is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 10 -12. “The recruitment process for the by-election as per the recruitment policy of the ECN will give preference to the local applicants as this is cost effective and brings about savings on accommodation expenses,” he concluded.

