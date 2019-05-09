Operation Hornkranz ceases tomorrow

WINDHOEK - Namibian Police Force Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has revealed ‘Operation Hornkranz’ will cease on Friday. However, another police-led law enforcement operation, code-named operation Kalahari Desert, will commence immediately thereafter nationwide.

Neditunga announced this during a media briefing on operation Hornkranz on Tuesday.

Ndeitunga said that as law enforcement agents embark on the new operation, lawlessness, undermining of authority, obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, unruly and any other unbecoming behavior would not be tolerated.

“I, therefore, urge communities nationwide to cooperate with the law enforcement officers during such operations. Our communities should know that law enforcement operations are very pertinent to their safety and security; and society ought to appreciate the efforts being made by law enforcement agencies to ensure that law and order, safety and security prevail in our suburbs and the country as a whole,” stated Ndeitunga.

Ndeitunga also touched on the allegations of brutality made against members of the current police-led operation. Meanwhile, Ndeitunga noted six cases have been registered with the police implicating members of the police-led joint operation. He said the investigations are at an advanced stage.

“It is disheartening to note that amongst the alleged incidents referred to, some of the alleged victims are from the uniform branch, that is the Namibian Police Force, and the Namibian Defence Force, respectively. A team of investigators from law enforcement agencies are investigating all these allegations,” the police chief said.

He added that some off-duty police officers and soldiers were amongst the lawbreakers, as they were operating shebeens, refusing to close after the stipulated operating hours and were particularly confrontational with the operation teams.

He said stated that members on the operation sometimes deal with highly intoxicated, unruly and uncooperative people, who without provocation, are insulting and even assault the officers on duty. Ndeitunga said law enforcers are there to enforce the law and thus cannot give in to threats and insults of drunken members of the public, as their mission is to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

