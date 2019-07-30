Outapi prioritises low-income earners

ONGWEDIVA - In its quest to bring development to its people, the Outapi Town Council has during the 2018/2019 financial year put up development infrastructure particularly for low-income earners despite the prevailing economic hardships.

Amongst the services put up includes sewerage reticulation, streets lights, servicing of plots as well as road infrastructure.

About 59 houses of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) were serviced with sewerage reticulation.

On the promotion of hygiene and curbing open defecation, the council also constructed eight public toilets at Tobias Hainyeko.

Tobias Hainyeko was also serviced with high master lights to provide light to those in and around the surrounding.

In addition, the council has further plans to put up sewerage reticulation at Extension 2, 6 and 10.

Equally, the council also electrified houses at Extension 15.

The revelation of the projects accomplished at the town was made by the Town’s mayor Selma Asino during the Olufuko Cultural Festival gala dinner held at the town over the weekend.

Despite the recent development, Asino said in general, the town has grown tremendously and now boast a handful of developmental facilities including 15 accommodation facilities compared to just one a few years ago.

Because of its growth, the town was able to attract investors and now has several prominent shops and malls and is still expecting more businesses to open at the town.

“Hence it is high time that we realise that the festival is purely aimed for cultural promotion and accomplishing wonderful things for our local economy,” said Asino.

Shedding light on the much contested Olufuko festival, Asino said culture which is the essence of the festival forms the core of people’s being and the essence of their existence.



