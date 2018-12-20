Outjo Community Garden allocated N$247 000

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB - Johannes Antsino, the Outjo Constituency Councillor says a sum of N$247 000 was availed for the community garden situated outside Outjo planned for next year.



The Outjo Harambee Community Garden is a joint venture between the Kunene Regional Council, Outjo Municipality, Outjo Constituency office and the Office of the Kunene Regional governor.



“The N$247 000 is for the fencing as we want to start the gardening project from next year,” Antsino told this reporter last weekend.



The councillor said consultative meetings will be held to find the best model for the Outjo Harambee Community Garden. Over the previous years, the community garden also received assistance from the Office of the Governor as well as the Kunene Regional Council that provided seeds, solar panels and water infrastructure. The Outjo Municipality donated a borehole for the community garden project while the Civil Society Foundation has over the past two years donated spades, wheelbarrows and other equipment.



“The community has to decide what to produce at the community garden. It’s part of the employment creation to fight poverty, as we want them to empower themselves,” Antsino said.



A bank account was opened where profits from the selling of the produce will be paid so that the Outjo Harambee Community Garden can be sustainable rather than always relying on donor assistance. A committee will advice those who will make use of the community garden.



When more funds are sourced, a security guard could be employed at the garden to prevent the theft of produce. Lack of transport to and from the garden was another challenge as it is situated about four kilometres outside the town enroute to Kamanjab.

2018-12-20 09:22:40 13 days ago