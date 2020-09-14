Pensioner dies after choking on meat

ONGWEDIVA - A 67-year-old man allegedly died in Omusati region last week after choking on meat.

According to the police, the pensioner was having lunch when the incident occurred. The incident happened at Orange yaNashimbuli in the Okalongo constituency of Omusati.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the deceased was rushed to Oshikuku hospital, but he was further transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where he died the same day.

The deceased was identified as Lisias Kamati from Ohongo village in the same constituency. In an unrelated matter, the police in Omusati also arrested seven men between the ages of 30 and 58 on several charges related to the poaching a protected species.

They were arrested at the junction at Onkani and Narravandu gate in the Uuvudhiya constituency. The alleged incident happened past the curfew hours at 23h00 hence the suspects are also facing charges of contravening the state of emergency regulations.

They are all from Omulunga village in the Oshakati East constituency. The suspects are alleged to have hunt down an Antelope valued at N$3 000. According to Simaho, a shotgun was used to execute the crime.

The suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court. In a separate incident, the police have also opened a case of attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The alleged incident happened at Oshuungu village in the Etayi constituency. “It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on the upper right eye,” said Simaho. The victim was transported to the Oshikuku hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

The suspect was by yesterday morning not yet arrested and investigations into the matter continue.

The police in Omusati are also investigating two cases of culpable homicide following two motor vehicle accidents this weekend.

In the first incident on Friday, the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving following a head-on collision on the Outapi-Ruacana main road.

The incident happened at Oshiputusheendjamba in the Outapi constituency. According to Simaho, an unlicensed driver of a silver BMW was allegedly avoiding to hit a donkey and in the process collided with an oncoming Toyota Hilux, which was en route from Ruacana to Outapi.

The driver of the BMW died and was identified as Ndjene Norbert (37) from Okafitukakuni village in the Outapi constituency. The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 31-year-old is in a stable condition at the Outapi district hospital.

In a separate car accident, the police are also investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless driving after a passenger died instantly at the Onaushe T-junction at Okathitu Kambada in the Ogongo constituency on Saturday.

According to Simaho, the unlicensed driver of a white Toyota Hilux allegedly bumped a silver Opel Corsa after his car failed to stop. “After failing to stop, the Toyota overturned and one passenger died on the spot,” said Simaho.

The 38-year-old driver of the Toyota was slightly injured. The driver of the Opel Corsa (36) escaped with light injuries. Four other passengers who were involved in the accident were also seriously injured. –nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-09-14 09:14:24 | 15 hours ago