Personality of the week - Beatrice Masilingi Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Date of Birth: 10/04/2003

Place of Birth: Katima Mulilo

Nickname: B

Most memorable race? Last Saturday’s race in Kenya at the Kip Keino Classic, where I won the 400m race.

Your toughest race? The 400m final during the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Who is the biggest influence on your career? My grandmother.

If not athletics, which other sport would you have chosen? It would have been rugby.

You are widely regarded as the future of Namibian athletics, and since your remarkable ground-breaking performance at last year’s Athletics Championships of Southern Africa in Mauritius where you won gold in both the 400m and 200m events, you have remained on an upward trajectory. What keeps you going and what inspires your incredible form? What drives me is my ambition to become a breadwinner for my family, I want to take care of my family. Also, as a proud Namibian, I would like to show the world what Namibians are made of.

You also represented Namibia at last year’s African Games in Morocco, where you also performed very well in the 400m event. How big of a moment was that for you and how would you describe the experience you gained at Africa’s biggest athletics showpiece? Those Games were the icebreaker of my career and the exposure gained there showed me what I needed to do to compete on an international level.

Last Saturday, you stole international headlines when you won the 400m race in a record time of 50. 99 seconds at the popular Kip Keino Classic in Kenya. In fact, your incredible victory in Kenya equally saw you breaking the previous record of 51.19 seconds set by Sudan’s Nawal El Jack. How was that feeling for you? To be honest, I do not enter races for records but to work hard on bettering my existing best. But, just like any athlete, I’m always proud and thankful to break a record.

Namibia has in recent years struggled to produce top runners, especially in short distance events; what do you think remains the biggest stumbling block for the country in that space? I would say the biggest challenge is a lack of good facilities and world-class competitions.

Where do you see Namibian athletics in five years? Hopefully, Namibia would by then be producing more world-class athletes because there are a lot of young talented Namibians that need to be looked after and groomed for the future. If you look at the likes of Ivan-Danny, Christene Mboma, Rayan Wiliams, Ane Rautenbach, Chrislene Nienaber-Klein, Karlien Botha and Ryk Erasmus just to mention a few; those are all incredible athletes.

Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? To represent Namibia in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships and God willing, win medals at all of them.

Quick Quiz!

Caster Semenya or Galefele Moroko: Caster Semenya

Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin or Asafa Powell: Usain Bolt

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce or Dina Asher-Smith: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: Instagram

Reading or listening to music: Listening to music

Plane or Cruise ship: Plane for travelling and cruise ship for vacations…Lol

2020-10-08 10:06:31 | 20 hours ago