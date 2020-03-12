Personality of the week: Magreth Mengo Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Magreth Mengo

Date of Birth: 12/06/1984

Place of Birth: Windhoek

Marital Status: Single

Nickname: Magy

Car: Audi

Current Club: DTS

Previous Club/s: Unam Hockey Club

Position: Midfielder

Career achievements: I have a few from netball, hockey and athletics but since I’m full-time playing hockey, I would say my biggest achievement is playing professional hockey in Holland. I became the first Namibian to ever play high-level hockey.

Favourite hockey player locally or internationally: Holland’s Marieke Dijkstra, she’s my all-time favourite.

Most memorable match: Winning the Africa Cup and qualifying for the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, which made us number one in Africa.

Biggest disappointment: Losing out on the quarterfinal spot at the World Cup.

Biggest influence on your career: My past.

If not hockey, which other sport would you have played: I also partook in athletics and netball, so it would have been one of those two.

Describe Namibian hockey in three words: Winners, committed and impactful.

Your ambitions for 2020: To excel at my career and be there for my son.



Facebook, Instagram or Twitter? Instagram

Hamburgers or pizza? Pizza

TV shows or movies? Movies

Long or short hair? Short

Dress or pants? Both, it all depends.

Workout at home or the gym? Home

Christmas or Valentine’s Day? Christmas, I’m family orientated.

What’s worse, laundry or dishes? Laundry, especially when

hand-washing.

2020-03-12 10:27:27 | 15 hours ago