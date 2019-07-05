PG dissatisfied with mob justice investigation

WINDHOEK – The investigating officer in the case of 10 people who stand accused of killing a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June last year has been sent back to the drawing board.

According to state prosecutor Victoria Likius the prosecutor general has given the investigating officer additional instructions that should be complied with in order for her to made a decision in the matter.

The case was on the roll yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court for the prosecutor general’s decision, however such decision was not available.

The prosecutor general is set to decide whether or not to prosecute Tangeni Desmond Mushimba and his co-accused and which charges they will be prosecuted on and when and where the group will face trial.

Currently the prosecution is charging Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22, and Teofelus Heita, 24, with a charge of murder for their alleged involvement in a mob justice incident that resulted in the death of Valentin Tshitamungi, 27.

The group was arrested in June 2018 following the death of Congolese refugee Tshitamungi. According to court documents, the group killed Tshitamungi by beating and kicking him all over his body.

Tshitamungi later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on June 12, 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek. The prosecution alleges Tshitamungi’s death was unlawful and intentional and a result of mob justice. It is alleged Tshitamungi was fleeing after he robbed a woman of her money on the day of the incident. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up fatally assaulting him. Mushimba and his co-accused denied guilt when they took a no guilty plea earlier this year. Mushimba and his co-accused are out on bail of N$3 000 each.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo gave a final remand for the prosecutor general’s decision, postponing the matter to October 3.

