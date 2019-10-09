PG to decide fate of murder accused

WINDHOEK – The Prosecutor General (PG) is set to decide the fate of a security guard who is currently in custody for allegedly raping and killing a 31-year-old woman whose body was dumped near the University of Namibia last year.

The accused, Tuhemwe Dinyando, 32, is currently charged with counts of murder and rape for the death of Theresia Pietersen, 32.

During court proceedings on Friday, Dinyando’s defence counsel approached the court to have the case against Dinyando provisionally withdrawn. According to Kamwi, the matter should be provisionally withdrawn while the State waits for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the matter. Dinyando argued he needed to be tried within a reasonable period of time. He has been in police custody for more than a year since his arrest in April 2018.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley refused the request, postponing the matter to November 11 for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself on the matter.

Dinyando faces a count of murder and a count of rape for what the State deems as unlawful and intentional killing. All charges emanate from the death of Pietersen, 32, who was raped and killed on April 9, 2018.

Pietersen’s half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between Western bypass and Unam’s main campus on April 10, 2018.

Police reports at the time of the incident indicated Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando. It is alleged that Dinyando bought Pietersen some drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. Thereafter, Pietersen allegedly broke away from her friends only to be discovered the next day dead. Dinyando has since denied guilt in the matter, although he admitted to have been in Pietersen’s company the night before she died, he says he did not kill her.

During his failed formal bail application, Dinyando testified under oath that he and Pietersen had consensual sex and he allegedly paid her N$200.

He further testified that he escorted the deceased to the gate but he has no idea what happened to Pietersen after they parted ways that night.

The accused further testified he later realised Pietersen had left her handbag and cellphone in his room when she departed, and he then hid the items because he did not want his girlfriend to discover them and find out he had cheated on her with another woman.

Namibian police Chief Inspector Hendrik Olivier testified during the hearing that Dinyando’s colleague who resides at the same complex as the accused heard him and Pietersen arguing when they left the accused’s room. The two allegedly left the complex together and shortly a lady’s screams were heard coming from the direction, they had gone.

