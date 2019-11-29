PillowChick sets up shop at Nictus Emmency Nuukala Entertainment Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - Twenty-seven-year-old Julia Ndeilenga is the latest young entrepreneur to join forces with Nictus Giga Store, where she will be selling her brand of pillows at the Windhoek branch.

As a décor enthusiast, her brand, known as PillowChick, was birthed about five months ago.

“This is something I am passionate about. It makes me feel like a creator and it’s one of the best things I have ever done. Pillows always bring a beautiful touch wherever they are displayed. But not only that they also bring comfort,” commented Ndeilenge.

Ndeilenga said it’s a beautiful feeling knowing that she has attracted the attention of one of the biggest furniture companies in the country to help grow her brand. It’s an achievement, for which she is grateful and wishes for the best going forward.

The Walvis Bay-born entrepreneur told Entertainment Now! that the pillows are made from different fabrics such as leather, fur, cotton, silk and suede or velvet. Ndeilenge’s pillows were a big hit with the public, hence Nictus decided to bring her on-board.

The pillows are handmade and take about two to three days to make, and range from N$250 to N$350 depending on the fabric used. Cognisant that being in business is not easy Ndeilenga makes sure she sets goals for herself and as a fulltime media practitioner, her workload with PillowChick has been her toughest challenge yet.

Not wanting to stop there, this young go-getter is already expanding her business in this untapped market. “I have big dreams for PillowChick. I wish to add other products to the brand, which include curtains and fabric fresheners. I recently added bed sheets and the market is reacting quite well to it too.”

Having delivered 34 assorted pillows to Nictus recently Ndeilenga urges everyone to go and grab them before the Christmas Collection hits the shelves this month-end.

2019-11-29 10:29:25 | 14 hours ago