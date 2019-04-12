Princes in league of her own

WINDHOEK- Award-winning local model, Princes Tjozongoro (or just Princes), continues to make her mark in the local and international modelling circles, and she is ready to conquer the world with her talent.

Inspired by American model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, the local model who recently signed under the Black Afro Queens, a modelling agency based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, says she is confident that she can achieve whatever she sets her mind to do.

“I aspire to be the model that significantly addresses the crucial aspect of shining more light on models of colour and also different body shapes in the fashion industry,” says Princes, adding that beauty to her does not come in one kind of package, but in assorted kinds.

“I would like to show people that through willpower, hard work and the right guidance you will get where you want to be in life. I know it’s not typical model goals, but we are all unique in our own special and crazy kind of ways,” said the UK-based model.

The winner of the Best Female Model at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards last year recently jetted off to England to pursue her modelling career.

She says she wanted a different way of life far from the traditional one. “I wanted to see the world, take risks, fall and get back up again.”

Travelling across borders has changed her perspective on almost everything such as people, politics, world, religion and fashion, said Princes. “I have been to Angola, South Africa and now the UK, the weight these places have on me as an individual taught me to be grateful that we live in a magnificent world that is full of beauty, fascination and adventure,” she says.

She adds that her future in the UK will be more secured because it is a bigger and she will be pursuing her dreams on a greater platform, which would require her to work harder.

“I am just getting started and destined for greater things, there is still so much for me to accomplish,” said Princes with a sense of pride.

Although Princes has been modelling since she was young, she started modelling professionally in 2016. Her achievements so far include walking for Oppidan Fashion Show organised by Lafika Joyce, Fashion Festival organised by the Fashion Council of Namibia, Inclusive Fashion Show at the University of Namibia and working with people with disabilities and creating awareness.

She has also cat-walked for the annual Windhoek Fashion week for the past two years, and also closed off the event for David Tlale in 2017, an elite South African designer. Apart from that, Princes has worked for Wuma Vitamin Energy Drink campaign, courtesy of Namibian musician Ees. Last year, she was scouted by the Ubuntu Modelling Agency and did a photo shoot for their second anniversary.



