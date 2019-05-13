Probe into murder over maize meal drags on

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK - Investigations into the case of a woman who stands accused of killing her relative over maize meal are yet to be concluded a year after the brutal and senseless killing.

During an appearance in Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week, the prosecution noted that inquiries into the case of murder accused Paulina Dreyers (27) are incomplete as the state is yet to attain laboratory results.

Dreyers, who is on bail of N$1 000, was arrested on February 24, 2018, following the death of her cousin Natasha Geingos (27) after she was stabbed once in the chest after a fight erupted.

Dreyers is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act in connection to the death of Geingos.

The prosecution alleges that the mother of two, aged five and three, intentionally killed Geingos by stabbing her with a knife on February 24.

Dreyers died from a stab wound to the chest in the informal settlement of Okahandja Park.

During her first appearance in court, Dreyers denied guilt stating that she never intentionally wanted to kill her cousin on the date in question.

She explained that she drew out the knife because Geingos was pestering her for the maize meal. It is alleged the two got into an argument over maize meal which Dreyers received from the food bank.

Geingos allegedly asked for maize meal from Dreyers, who refused her request upon their return from the shebeen.

An eyewitness explained that Geingos poured the maize meal on the floor. This act allegedly angered Dreyers, who in a blink of an eye took out a knife and stabbed her cousin. Having committed the gruesome act, Dreyers fled to her relative’s home where she was later arrested by the police.

The court postponed the matter to May 28 to give the police ample time to complete investigations into the matter.

Dreyers’ bail was extended until her scheduled appearance in court.

2019-05-13 09:33:30 3 days ago