Robbery, shootout trial postponed again

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Regional Court has again postponed the case of five men involved in a deadly armed robbery in Windhoek nearly a decade ago.

The accused, Titus Shooya, 42, Lisia Amwaama, 43, Nande Valombola, 36, Jerobeam Johannes, 46, and Christian Killi Edward, 54, all made an appearance yesterday before Magistrate Elina Nandago.

The case was on the roll for trial dates however the matter was postponed to August 16 for the court to allocate new trial dates.

The accused are expected to stand trial on counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a licence.

The charges emanate from a deadly shooting that occurred at a bar and gambling house in Windhoek’s Ausspannplatz area on April 2, 2009. It is alleged Shooya and his co-accused stole N$20 000 from the bar.

The group allegedly tried to flee the scene, but did not get far before police officers arrived on the scene. A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of two suspected robbers. Two of the suspected robbers were wounded. Tuhafeni Kakololo, 39, who had a previous conviction for armed robbery and David Ndume, 25, were killed in the shootout, while Johannes and Edward were wounded.

Johannes and Edward spent close to three weeks in hospital before they appeared in court in connection with the crime.

The five men all denied guilt when they gave their plea to the charges in the Windhoek Regional Court in December 2010.

The accused are currently on bail ranging between N$10 000 and N$20 000 respectively. The court extended the accused’s bail with a warning until their next scheduled appearance in court.

2019-08-15 07:34:04 3 hours ago