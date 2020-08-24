Rundu records first Covid death

John Muyamba

RUNDU – Residents of Rundu witnessed the first-ever Covid-19 burial yesterday morning after a 54-year-old man is believed to have succumbed to the virus. The victim was admitted to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital last week Sunday and died on Wednesday. He was laid to rest at the Sarusungu cemetery in Kehemu location by healthcare workers who were clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) and in the presence of two family members. “Let me take this chance to convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of our first Covid-19 related death in the Kavango East region. May the good Lord give you strength as a family,” said the Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo. The further cautioned residents of Kavango East to avoid unnecessary movement to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. “To the inhabitants of Kavango East and Namibians in general, Covid-19 is real, it is in our midst hence it is very important and critical for us to observe the set regulations under Covid-19 stage three in terms of social distancing,” he said. “Let us wear our masks in public spaces, make use of sanitisers in addition to washing our hands with appropriate soap and let us stay at home. Avoid unnecessary movement, only go out when it is necessary.”

– jmuyamba@nepc.com.na



2020-08-24 09:27:32 | 22 hours ago