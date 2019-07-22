Samaria wants Warriors to stand up and be counted …as he announces 20-men squad for Comoros

WINDHOEK – Heading into Friday’s crucial 1st leg clash of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against the Comoros Island, Brave Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria says the blueprint for the national team is to remain continentally competitive and active and the Comoros match presents the perfect point of execution.

The Brave Warriors, under the mentorship of Samaria and his assistant Woody Jacobs, will kickstart their 2020 CHAN qualification campaign this Friday with a clash against Comoros in the archipelago nation’s metropolis of Moroni and Samaria has announced a 20-men squad for that task.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) announced Saturday morning that Samaria has selected his final squad for the first leg after weeks of extensive training and players that did not make the 20-men squad for Friday’s match will remain active in camp, as some might be called up for the 2nd leg slated for the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday, August 3.

Samaria expressed satisfaction with the players, saying they came out to play and fight for places and the output was outstanding.

“The players were honest and came to fight. My final selection is guided by my thinking process. The guys in the final team deserve it; including the new guys. This country is blessed with talent. The team is made up of players who played at Cosafa and those that were at Afcon finals and that is the investment that Ricardo Mannetti made and we now go and make the second leg relevant,” Samaria explained.

The winner of the Brave Warriors versus Comoros Island match will take on the winner of the Madagascar versus Mozambique match in the third and final round of the qualifiers.

Brave Warriors squad for Comoros: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Charles Uirab, Ivan Kamberipa, Obrey Amseb, Marcel Papama and Gustav Isaak, Larry Horaeb and Junias Theophilus, Aprocious Petrus, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Wendell Rudath, Llewelyn Stanley and Absalom Iimbondi, Gregory Auchumeb, Isaskar Gurirab, Elmo Kambindu and Revered Matroos (Young

Brazilians).



2019-07-22 11:44:36 19 hours ago