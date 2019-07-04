Sanitary pads through kapana initiative a ‘success’

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – With the provision of menstrual hygiene being an issue in the country, Kapana in Town (local kapana business) decided to help less privileged girls by offering kapana to people in exchange for sanitary pads.

Supporters of Kapana in Town purchased kapana by using sanitary towels as ‘money’, as long as the value of the kapana was below N$30.

The initiative, which took place last week, was the first of its kind and they received sanitary towels worth N$1 275.19.

Founder of Kapana in Town, Ephraim Shivute, said they started the initiative to give back to the community with the little they could afford, which is meat.

According to Shivute, the initiative was “successful because people came to support the girl child”, even though they expected more people.

“The initiative is really important to young girls that cannot afford sanitary pads. Creation is something we can’t change but move with it. These girls skip school and we all know education is a right,” Shivute explained.

He said quite a number of charity organisations have reached out to them and they are currently working together to identify beneficiaries of the sanitary towels.

As nothing comes easy in life, Kapana in Town crew faced the challenge of getting meat as they needed it in large quantities and having to choose the beneficiaries is also not easy as a lot of girls face the same issue.

Shivute says one does not necessarily need to have millions to help the poor and it’s not always about giving money, so people can offer whatever they have to less privileged people, as long as it is helpful.

“We must really hold hands as a nation to help our fellow citizens. That is what basically makes us a better nation and a safer place for a girl child,” Shivute advised.

According to a member and brand ambassador of Kapana in Town, Isdor Aluteni, they did not receive more sanitary towels than they expected because he believes a lot of people are ashamed of buying or carrying around sanitary pads.

He said: “There is no shame in menstruation; this is a real issue and that is our future that we are trying to help. Menstruation is a natural thing.”

Aluteni said a lot of people were initially excited about the initiative and they received much support on social media, but when the day arrived to practically support, only a few people showed up.

Kapana in Town is planning on having the same initiative again and the team has already started looking for sponsors.

They promise all their supporters and customers that the next programme is going to be bigger and better.

