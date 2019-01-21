Sanlam appoints new Marketing Communications Manager

WINDHOEK - Sanlam has confirmed the appointment of Denille Roostee as the new Marketing and Communications Manager for the organisation.

Roostee brings her vast marketing and communications skills and expertise in the financial services field to this position.

She and her team will focus on aadding value by championing financial education, and offering invaluable financial product support to Sanlam financial advisors. Whilst continuously engaging and nurturing existing and prospective clients and consumer relationships. “Sanlam is an organisation that gives you the opportunity to be the best version of yourself. As an organisation, we strive to align and work towards the same goals, mission and vision. I look forward to doing that with the team and the colleagues,” said Roostee.

Commenting on the appointment, the head of Brand and People at Sanlam, Evans Simataa, remarked; “We are grateful and excited that a person of Denille’s caliber has chosen to join the Sanlam family. We have no doubt that her extensive knowledge and expertise will serve and benefit not only Sanlam, but Namibians in general in the areas of financial literacy and improving investment and insurance knowledge.”



2019-01-21 09:55:45 6 hours ago