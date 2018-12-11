Scalding mother’s case postponed to next year

WINDHOEK – The case of a mother accused of scalding her ten-year-old son with boiling water in October has been postponed to February to allow the police to finalise their investigations.

Carolina Imbili (43) was arrested after the police were tipped off about the scalding. Imbili is facing charges under the Gender-Based Violence Act. She appeared for the second time in the Katutura Magistrate Court last Thursday.

Imbili is accused of the offence for apparently defying her orders to babysit his sibling. She allegedly left the boy a week ago to babysit his two-year-old sibling. However, while Imbili went to the shop, leaving the 10-year-old to babysit, the boy went out to play, leaving the sibling alone. When Imbili returned, she could not trace the 10-year-old, which infuriated her, consequently resulting in the gruesome act. During her first court appearance, the court did not grant Imbili bail after strong opposition from the state. The state at the time opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and incomplete investigations.

However, Imbili was later released on bail of N$1000. The court extended Imbili’s bail, warning her to appear as scheduled or risk having a warrant of arrested issued against her.

