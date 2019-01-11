School placement a success in Oshana - director

ONGWEDIVA – The director of education in Oshana Region Hileni Amukana says the region has placed all its learners, particularly those who sought placements in grades 8, 9 and 11.

Although parents are still assembled at various schools in the region looking to have their children placed, Amukana said those are probably parents who have relocated, parents who had not applied for their children or those who are not happy with schools where their children are currently.

But the director said senior learners were given three schools of choice to apply to.

“Those are just some of the very few cases that we are dealing with – we will handle them as they come depending on whether there is still space,” Amukana said.

On Tuesday, schools were overcrowded with parents looking for placements.

For Grade 1, Amukana said she was not aware of any outcry, but the region will only know for sure after the 15th school day statistics are collated whether there are learners who have not yet found schools.

Questioned whether the region has enough hostel space to accommodate the number of learners moving to the secondary phase, Amukana said the region does not have enough boarding space for all its learners.

She said it is unfortunate that not all learners would be able to be accommodated in the hostel.

“It is a need for our learners, hostel is a privilege, we unfortunately do not have enough space,” said Amukana.

The director said schools have criteria when selecting learners who will be placed in hostels, but stressed that hard-working learners, orphans and vulnerable children are usually prioritised.

Amukana said the directorate is aware that because some learners were placed a distance from the homes, they will now be required to trek long distances.

“But if we had our way and had enough space, we would have wished for all our learners to be in boarding schools so that they can be hands-on their school work,” said Amukana.

2019-01-11 09:41:06 2 days ago