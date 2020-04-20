Shangula targets  200 000 Covid-19 tests 

Selma Ikela

The government has undertaken to roll out mass Covid-19 testing on 200 000 individuals, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said on Saturday. By yesterday morning, the country had only tested 524 people. Shangula said mass testing would be rolled out targeting healthcare workers, the fishing and mining sectors as well as those at the front line, including law enforcement personnel and journalists. The minister further said the tests would include those who have been in contact with people who tested positive and those present at health facilities with respiratory ailment. Officials operating from the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek will also be tested. “The test is very simple, it is non evasive, just a swab which is taken from an individual. You will not feel anything, so don’t fear anything. It is harmless and in actual fact, it is also pleasant to undergo such a swabbing,” said the minister. Giving an update on the situation yesterday, deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue said the country has so far conducted 524 Covid-19 tests, while 127 people remain in mandatory quarantine facilities. Six people have so far recovered of the 16 confirmed cases in the country.



2020-04-20 09:41:52 | 13 hours ago