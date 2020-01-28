Shintama new Omusati council chair 

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The Ruacana constituency councillor, Andreas Shintama, was recently elected to replace Modestus Amutse as the chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council.

The occasion also saw the councillor of Etayi Johannes Elia become a member of the management committee, taking up Shintama’s position.

Amutse who tendered his resignation in October last year secured a seat in parliament following last year’s general election.

Matheus Gabriel replaced Amutse.

Shintama who strongly believes in teamwork said the team would continue as part of its top priorities to deliver essential services such as water, road infrastructure, electricity and also strengthen the health system in the region.

Shintama said the region will work tirelessly to continue extending water to areas where there is still a need for potable water.

He said although some areas still have water, the pressure is too low, making water inaccessible.

“We will further dig earth dams and increase the number of boreholes in areas with boreholes such as Ruacana, Otamanzi and Tsandi,” said Shintama.

In terms of road infrastructure, the Epalela-Onesi-Tsandi road is set as a priority road to be tarred followed by the Tsandi-Omugulugwombashe road.

The new chairperson said although the Ministry of Health and Social Services has made good strides to bring health services closer to the people, Shintama acknowledges that there is still a need to increase the number of clinics and upgrade some clinics to health facilities in the region.

He thus pledges that his team will work hand in hand with the health ministry to see how best the region can cut on the long distances travelled by community members to access health facilities.

Equally, the council is also pledging to further extend electricity to areas not yet electrified such as some of its growth points.

While the region is battling with unemployment particularly amongst the youth, Shintama said the council will together with the youth work on a strategy to create employment for the youth in the region.

2020-01-28 08:14:53 | 1 days ago