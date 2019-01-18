Ship passengers impressed with coast

WALVIS BAY - Tourists visiting Walvis Bay on a day trip Wednesday were in awe of the town’s beauty and tourism activities.

German national Winfried Lamm, arriving aboard one of the four passenger ships that docked at Walvis, said Namibia takes his breath away every time he visits the country.

Lamm is currently a passenger on the gracious Queen Elizabeth passenger liner that docked on Wednesday morning at the port of Walvis Bay.

Speaking to New Era yesterday shortly before taking a walk to once again familiarise himself with the town, Lamm said he has been travelling for the past three years now and has so far visited 63 countries in total.

He has been to Namibia on three occasions.

“I am in awe every time I come here. It is beautifully peaceful and it is always a pleasure to come to Namibia,” he remarked.

Lamm, who has a dedicated travel website where he documents his journeys around the world, says that Namibia remains one of his highlights on every trip he goes on.

Marinda Klaaste from Cape Town, South Africa, on her part told New Era that it was her first time to Namibia and Walvis - and that she was surprised by the similarities the two towns share. “I was so surprised when we took a ride through town, Namibia is so much like Cape Town, in terms of the housing structures. I guess the history of Namibia and South Africa plays a part in it,” she said.

Walvis Bay is a great town with lots of tourism activity, even though they did not have enough time to explore more, she remarked. “I will definitely come back, it is a beautiful country,” she added. Both passenger liners Lamm and Klaaste departed from port later the same day.

The Aida Aaura arrived on Tuesday. This impressive vessel can carry up to 1 300 passengers and is 203 metres in length. Passengers on board this vessel will return to Hamburg, Germany on February 2 and they have been on a 117-day around-the-world voyage. Interestingly tourists are served by robots on the 12-deck liner. MS Musica carries 2 550 passengers and is 194 metres in length with 12 decks too.

Nautica is 181 metres long, has 11 passenger decks and can carry 824 passengers. They are on a 15-day trip from Cape Town which will end on January 20. The classy and elegant Queen Elizabeth is 294 metres long with 16 decks and can accommodate 2 547 passengers. The liner is currently on a 36-day African voyage from Southampton

