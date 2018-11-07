Short films by learners premieres

WINDHOEK - Fifty German and French as a Foreign Language learners from four schools, Windhoek High School, Concordia Secondary School, Ella Du Plessis Secondary School and Jan Jonker High School are premiering their short films this Saturday at the Goethe-Institut Namibia at 16h00.

The learners completed a week-long workshop on short-film production in which they learnt about the genre; from screenplay and casting to shooting and directing films that highlights the role of culture in reconciliation during August. Funded by the German-French Cultural Fund, the event was held under the theme ‘Reconciliation through Culture’ and presented the multifaceted relationship between France and Germany as an example. The programme is by the Goethe-Institut Namibia and Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in collaboration with JoeVision Production and other local partners. Other local partners in the project include the Namibia Film Commission (NFC), National Arts Council (NAC) and the College of the Arts (Cota).

