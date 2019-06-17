Sibeya heads up GIPF’s Kuleni Fund Administrators

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed the recent appointment of Selby Sibeya, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kuleni Fund Administrators (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the GIPF as of 01 June 2019. Kuleni Fund Administrators was established to provide retirement fund administration services in the open market. It has also established a Preservation Fund, an Umbrella Fund and a Dependents Trust. Sibeya is currently pursuing a Master of Finance and Investments degree through the London School of Business and Finance and holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the Nust, a National Diploma in Commerce from the Polytechnic of Namibia, and has completed a Management Development Programme (MDP) at the University of Stellenbosch. In addition, he has completed a certificate in Retirement Fund Management from the Insurance Institute of South Africa. He joined GIPF in 2005, where he started as a Data Management Administrator then moved to being a Senior Administrator in 2009. In 2013, he was appointed as the Head: Data Management and in the same year he moved to Namfisa as a Senior Financial Analyst: Pension Funds and returned to GIPF as Manager: Deferred Contributions (DC) Funds responsible for Kuleni Operations for the past 5 years.

