Sigera live tonight!  

WINDHOEK-Khomasdal Community Hall comes to life tonight with the Sigera Jazz Band.

Sigera, is a six piece band formed in 2006 by retired musicians styling in performing live gigs by doing a mixture of golden oldies cover versions, ranging from Fusion Jazz, Pop, Ballroom and Mbaqanga. More than 40 songs are on offer tonight. CK, a guitarist, says people can expect all genres. “With the concert, we want to take people back to real music, without sound tracks,” he says.

The band has performed at various high profile gathering including the Windhoek Jazz Festival, Frans Indongo’s 70th birthday bash, Klipenberg Music Festival (Karibib), Rosh Pinah Music Festival and a series of live gigs across the country, including fund raising school functions in Windhoek, Lüderitz and Walvis-Bay.

After a hiatus of two years following the death of one of its founder members, bassist John “Blare” Camm, the band has regrouped with few new additions to the original lineup, with the founding members still in the mix of things. They are currently working on a second CD following Meme Mahangu - featuring front man Tony Janga on saxophone. A ticket for tonight is N$100.

2019-02-15 14:18:23 1 months ago