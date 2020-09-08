Slow start to supplementary voter registration in Otjozondjupa Staff Reporter National Khomas

OTJIWARONGO - The supplementary registration of voters exercise of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Otjozondjupa region, officially kicked off on a slow pace yesterday.

The registration is aimed at capturing personal details and issuance of the ECN voter cards to those Namibians who would want to participate in the upcoming November regional and local authority elections.

ECN Otjozondjupa regional coordinator, Urbans Karumendu in an interview with Nampa on Monday said: “We hope it picks up as we proceed,” adding that the officials did not experience major challenges with the machines capturing data and issuing out the voter cards to the qualifying applicants.

According to Karumendu, a total of 36 mobile teams are conducting the registration in all the seven constituencies of Otjozondjupa namely; Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Grootfontein, Okakarara, Okahandja, Tsumkwe and Omatako.

The exercise, he explained targets Namibians who have lost their voter cards, turned 18 years, changed names and surnames, relocated from their previous towns and constituencies or who want to replace their damaged ECN voter cards.

The supplementary voter registration ends on 15 September 2020.

