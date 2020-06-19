Star of the Week - Tatekulu Samuel Amunyela Staff Reporter Focus Oshikoto

Our Star of the Week is none other than Tatekulu Samuel Amunyela (72), a resident of Elombe in Onayena constituency in Oshikoto region. Amunyela is among the subsistence rice farmers able to sustain his large family with proceeds from rice farming that he also uses for his consumption. The pensioner has a passion for farming and that he says prompted him to grow rice, a practice that is uncommon among communal farmers especially in the northern regions of the country.

