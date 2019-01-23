Struggling Unam seeks redemption against Tigers

WINDHOEK – Struggling MTC Namibia Premiership club Unam FC mentor Woody Jacobs will tonight face yet another test of character when his charges square off against a rejuvenated Tigers outfit, with a win being the only prudent outcome that will be good enough to lift Unam from the bottom of the table.

With 12th placed Unam having only won one of their eight matches so far, Jacobs who recently took over at the club is under extreme pressure to revive the ailing fortunes of the varsity club and a victory in tonight’s match against giants Tigers will go a long way boosting their league campaign as well as their chances of survival.

Besides a solitary win from their eight games, Unam drew four and lost three of those matches and are currently 12th on the league log with 7 points – just a point above relegation-threatened trio of defending champions African Stars, Okahandja United and Orlando Pirates.

Tigers on the other hand are well on the move, boasting 13 points from three wins and four draws while they have so far just lost one match – and they will tonight be out to continue their decent run by gunning for nothing less than a victory against Unam.

Unam will be expected to bring their best foot forward if they are to beat Tigers tonight as the former has of late been in breathtaking form and tonight’s match should be of no difference from their previous outings.

2019-01-23 10:06:04 18 hours ago