Students attend leadership excursion

WINDHOEK- The Maltas Club Namibia, a premier student club that caters for young students who do not only excel in their academic career but also in other spheres of their lives, such as community work, recently held its extensive leadership training bootcamp near Maltahöhe in the Hardap Region.

The aim of the three-day training was to give an insight to the new Maltas’ nominees about what Maltas Club Namibia is all about, leadership personalities, characters and traits they must develop in order to make a difference in their personal and professional lives.

The boot camp was facilitated by Brendon Tjizu, a student assistant at the University of Namibia (Unam). The mornings were filled with relaxation exercises including walks in nature. Then, the nominees went through a two by two interaction exercise to discover more about themselves and others.

Ian Munthali, one of the participants related that the experience was full of positive energy gained from each and every colleague. On top of it, the afternoon sessions taught him to be more confident, sociable and bold, he added.

Shane Husselmann, a second-year business student at the Unam says the camp enabled him to learn more about his personality and step out of his comfort zone and take risks in life.

Husselmann stressed the importance of hardwork. “Because if you want something you just have to pull your socks and get it,” he says.

The participants for this year say Maltas excursion was a wonderful opportunity that equipped them with interpersonal skills, planning skills, leadership skills and teamwork.

The new members of the club will be announced on April 17, and their annual working holiday is planned for Barbados in the Caribbean.

