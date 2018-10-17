Students excited by internship opportunities

WINDHOEK ­– Nine trainees from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) were happy and excited for an internship opportunity by Kraatz Marine – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

The trainees given an internship were those specialising in Boilermaker and Welding Level 1; Boilermaker and Welding Level 2; Fitter and Turner Level 1 as well as Fitter and Turner Level 2. The 21-year-old Maxwell Diergaardt specialises in Fitter and Turner Level 1 and says he is very happy and excited to be at Kraatz Marine. “I work with awesome people. I am growing so much as a person and in my profession. My people skills are also improving tremendously, and I am extremely excited at the skills I am acquiring here,” appreciates Diergaardt.

“I feel proud and fortunate to be part of the Kraatz team. Things are going really well with me, and the work environment is absolutely inspiring. The Kraatz team is as awesome bunch of people, and I get good exposure for my trade,” says Hafeni Shikulo, specialising in Boilermaker Level 1 and has been at NIMT since March.

According to O&L Group, the programme that gives internship to trainees is still going strong with more from the NIMT being taken under its wing, in aid of developing their knowledge and skills, and preparing them for the real world working environment. The internship programme, which started in 2011, enables internees to do their job attachment to gain practical experience to prepare them for the job market. They get exposure in the Industrial and Mining Division, Workshop, and also in the Marine and Offshore Division where they get exposure in the ship repair industry. These trainees are mentored and coached by master craftsmen that have worked in the engineering sector for many years and possess a wealth of experience locally and internationally.

O&L Group director: Human Capital, Berthold Mukuahima says: “If we as Business Namibia do not support government in growing this nation, by doing what we can to develop and nurture, we can forget about growing stronger as a nation. Skills development is a critical pillar in government’s Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), and indeed can contribute significantly to curbing the high unemployment rate, and reduction of poverty levels.”

2018-10-17 11:26:10 2 months ago